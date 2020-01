1 / 6

A sore tongue may bother you when you speak or eat, but it is nothing to worry about. A sore tongue may be caused by illness or medication. In rare cases, it can point to a specific health problem or a vitamin deficiency. Common causes of sore tongue include injury on the tongue, inflammation, oral thrush, mouth ulcers, food sensitivity or allergy, and smoking. Less common causes include vitamin deficiency, anemia, oral cancer, etc. Luckily, many ingredients that you can easily find in your own kitchen can help heal your sore tongue. Here are five effective home remedies to soothe a sore tongue.