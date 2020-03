1 / 6

A sore throat can be an irritating condition that causes pain, itchiness or irritation of the throat. You have difficulty swallowing food and liquids. In most cases, it is not serious and may not require a doctor visit. But sometimes, it can linger on for days. Then you need to consult a doctor. Otherwise, this is a benign condition that may very well go away on its own. But since, now we are in the midst of the coronavirus outbreak, it is better to get everything treated as early as possible. You surely don’t want people giving you suspicious glances when you cough. So, if you don’t want people to avoid you like the plague, just visit a doctor or try out our home remedies. These have been used since ancient times to provide relief from sore throats. All the remedies mentioned here are not only safe but also very effective.