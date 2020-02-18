1 / 6

Snoring can cause disruptions to your own sleep and your bed-partner's sleep. Snoring happens when air flows through your throat when you breathe in during sleep. As you breathe, the walls of the throat begin to vibrate. These vibrations cause harsh, irritating snoring sounds. Snoring is a problem of both genders, but males and those who are overweight are at greater risk. And it usually becomes more serious as people age. Besides sleep disruption, snoring can also lead to daytime dysfunction and heart disease. A majority of people who snore loudly have obstructive sleep apnea. There are several factors which facilitate snoring. These include aging; anatomical abnormalities of the nose and throat, such as enlarged tonsils or adenoids, nasal polyps, or deviated nasal septum; Functional abnormalities (e.g. inflammation of the nose and/or throat); sleep position, alcohol, etc. Obesity, particularly having a lot of fatty tissue around the neck, is the most important risk factor. If your snoring is caused by benign factors — like sleep position — you can treat with simple home remedies. Try these 5 natural remedies: