What you sleep on can make a lot of difference. We know that silk pillowcases can make your skin glow. But did you also know that copper pillowcases have beauty benefits too? It is true. Sleeping on a copper pillow cover can make you look beautiful. Worried that you may have to now sleep on a sheet of metal? Well, it is more elegant than that. These pillowcases are made with fabric that have copper oxide particles embedded in them. The fabric is usually polyester or nylon. These pillowcases have anti-microbial properties and can promote skin health and healing. It also has amazing anti-bacterial properties. This is definitely good for your skin. The healing properties of copper is well known. It can rejuvenate damaged tissue and also cure athlete’s foot and heal foot sores of diabetic people. It is also known to reduce skin inflammation or speed the repair of acne breakouts. It helps in collagen synthesis and makes your skin smooth and supple.