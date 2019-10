1 / 6

Do you know that poor sleep can accelerate your chances of developing Alzheimer’s disease? According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), 50 million people have dementia, out of which 60-70 per cent of the cases are of Alzheimer’s disease. This is a progressive neurological condition that causes brain cells to degenerate and die. It starts off slow and it could take years before physical symptoms like confusion and memory loss start to show. In this condition, substances called amyloid beta proteins and tau begin to collect like plaques in the brain. This causes the brain to shrink. This is were sleep comes in, according to a study in the National Institutes of Health (NIH). Sleep affects levels of beta-amyloid and tau. Here are a few poor sleep habits that may putr you at risk of Alzheimer's disease.