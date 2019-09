1 / 6

Missing sleep even for a day can make you cranky, tired and vulnerable. It is recommended that you should at least rest for 7 to 9 hours in one day. Sleep deprivation has both short term and long-term effects on the body. Working night shifts at office, attending to a new born baby or an unhealthy lifestyle can make you compromise on your sleep and push your body to its limits. During sleep the body not only rests but also heals itself and restores its balance that was disturbed during daily activities. Without balance, the body will fail to perform its basic functions. Here are some side-effects of sleep deprivation on your body.