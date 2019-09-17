1 / 5

Are you not able to sleep properly? Does being awake whole night has become a habit of yours? If yes, you may be suffering from insomnia. And, it can negatively affect your weight. If you wish to get a body of your dreams, you need to make sure, you have enough sleep. It is as significant as indulging in exercise and having a balanced diet. Poor sleep is associated with various health hazards. It can raise your risk of developing high blood pressure, diabetes, depression, anxiety etc. Disrupted sleep actually drains your mental abilities and put you at risk of getting serious health conditions. Sleep problems can be characterized by symptoms like yawning, irritability, daytime fatigue etc. Various conditions like headache, depression, chronic pain, asthma etc. can increase your risk of having problem in sleeping better. Here, we tell you how, not having enough sleep can increase your body weight or affect your weight loss efforts.