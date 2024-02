Sun Protection









Sun protection is the cornerstone of any anti-aging skincare routine. The sun's harmful UV rays accelerate skin aging, leading to premature wrinkles, fine lines, and sunspots. To shield your skin effectively. Seek shade during peak sun hours (10 a.m. to 2 p.m.) and whenever your shadow is shorter than you. Wear protective clothing such as wide-brimmed hats, long sleeves, pants, and sunglasses to minimize sun exposure. Apply sunscreen with broad-spectrum protection (SPF 30 or higher) daily before going outdoors.