Moisturizing isn't just for women! It's crucial for all skin types, especially as you age. Choose a lightweight, oil-free moisturizer with SPF 30 or higher for daily use. Look for niacinamide for hydration and barrier repair. Apply generously to your face and neck, and don't forget your ears. Sunscreen is your best defence against wrinkles and sun damage, so reapply every two hours, especially outdoors.