Cold, windy weather can strip moisture away from the skin, leaving it dry and harsh. Skin conditions such as eczema or psoriasis are common during cold, dry months. While use of moisturizer helps, you can do more to treat your skin. Here are a few skin regimens that can help you combat the winter blues and do wonders for your skin. Try these at-home natural treatments to rejuvenate and refresh your skin. Before you start, do take a patch test on the hand. Because some people may be allergic to some ingredients.