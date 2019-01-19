1 / 6

Did you know that sex is a consummate beauty enhancer? Did you ever imagine that hitting the bed with your partner can have plenty of health perks? Have you ever thought that sex can make you look radiant? Well, apart from giving you pleasurable experience, sex has plethora of benefits. From keeping your wrinkles at bay to boosting collagen, sex does it all for you. A new study published in the Psychological Science has revealed that having frequent sex sessions can make you look more attractive and appealing. Leaving behind all the beauty products and procedures to shame, sex gives you the glow and beauty which you always wanted. The hormones released during the sexual intercourse are the ones that perform real magic. Apart from enhancing beauty, it also keeps you away from any toxic thought. We know that you are much more intrigued now to know about the benefits of having sex. So, here are they.