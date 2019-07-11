1 / 6

Air Pollution. Does this term really need an introduction? It has become part and parcel of our daily life so much so that most of us don’t even bother about it. But it does impact our life silently, but there’s not much that we can do about it. It’s a condition that is worsening day by day. The air we breathe contains harmful toxins like mercury, dioxines, benzene, dioxins, lead, nitrogen oxide, particulate matter and many other hazardous substances. The worst affected are our lungs.China and India are the leading polluters of air in the world today. In India, the situation is grim with the National Green Tribunal pulling up the Delhi government for not addressing this issue effectively. In fact, Air Quality Index (AQI) of Delhi has been consistently poor for some time now. But thanks to the recent rains, Mumbai and Pune air is cleaner now. But other Maharashtra districts like Thane and Palghar are not so lucky. Ahmedabad, Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Lucknow too recorded only 'moderate' AQI. So, it is imperative that we do something to save ourselves from its harmful effects. In India, we can fall back on the ancient practices of Ayurveda to reverse the harmful effects of air pollution on our lungs. Here, we talk about a few Ayurvedic methods that fights the effects of air pollution on your body.