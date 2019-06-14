1 / 6

First thing first. Talking about getting a lighter body or face tone doesn’t mean that we are degrading somebody with dark skin. It is just a matter of choice whether you are up for using something that can give you a fairer tone or not. Both the choices are equally respectable. In case you opt for the former, there are endless ways available. From plethora of beauty products to essential oils, there are many things around you that can give you a glowing skin. You don’t need to go too far in search of beauty enhancing things. One of those include fruits that you eat. Surprised? Don’t be. You can eat and even apply the peals of different fruits on your skin to lighten up your tone. The best part of using fruits as beauty enhancing products is that they do not come with any side-effects. Some of the fruits like pomegranate, bananas, watermelon, papaya, kiwi etc. can fight against germs, infections, and microbes that can potentially cause skin infection. They can also detoxify your body and provide you inner glow. Here we tell you how these fruits actually help you get a lighter skin tone.