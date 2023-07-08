Sign In
Six Foods You Should Eat To Reduce Risk Of Cardiovascular Disease

According to a study, not eating enough of six healthy foods in combination may increase risk of cardiovascular disease (CVD) in adults.

July 8, 2023

Diet To Reduce Risk Of Cardiovascular Disease

Globally, cardiovascular disease (CVD) kills more people than any other diseases. According to WHO, more than 17 million die due to cardiovascular diseases each year. Most CVD deaths are caused by heart attacks and strokes. Several factors can contribute to the development of cardiovascular disease (CVD). Unhealthy diet, physical inactivity, tobacco and alcohol use are identified as the major risk factors of heart disease and stroke. Studies have shown that avoiding tobacco use, reducing salt intake, eating more fruit and vegetables, regular physical activity and limiting alcohol consumption can reduce the risk of cardiovascular disease. Health experts have been encouraging people to adopt and sustain healthy behaviours to reduce their risk of cardiovascular disease. It is also crucial to identify those at highest risk of CVDs so that they receive appropriate treatment, which can prevent premature deaths.

Eat These 6 Foods To Reduce CVD Risk

A new study published in the European Heart Journal has revealed that adults who are not eating enough of six key foods in combination (which include fruits, vegetables, legumes, nuts, fish and whole-fat dairy products) may be at higher risk of cardiovascular disease (CVD). The study was led by McMaster University and Hamilton Health Sciences researchers.

Another Way To Achieve A Healthy Diet

It is very important that you eat fruits, vegetables, legumes, nuts, fish and whole-fat dairy products to lower your risk of CVD, including heart attacks and strokes, noted the researchers. But they also stated you can achieve a healthy diet by including moderate amounts of whole grains or unprocessed meats.

Moderate Consumption Is Key In Disease Prevention

There is a focus on higher consumption of protective foods natural foods for disease prevention. While the study recommended increased intake of fruits, vegetables, nuts and legumes, it suggested moderate consumption of fish, whole-fat dairy, whole grains and unprocessed meats. They found moderate consumption of these foods associated with a lower risk of CVD and mortality.

Are You Eating Enough Of These Six Foods?

The researchers recommend an average daily intake of two to three servings of fruits and vegetables, one serving of nuts, and two servings of dairy. They also encourage people to eat three to four weekly servings of legumes and two to three weekly servings of fish. Regarding the possible substitutes, they suggest including whole grains at one serving daily, and unprocessed red meat or poultry at one serving daily.