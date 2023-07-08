Diet To Reduce Risk Of Cardiovascular Disease
Globally, cardiovascular disease (CVD) kills more people than any other diseases. According to WHO, more than 17 million die due to cardiovascular diseases each year. Most CVD deaths are caused by heart attacks and strokes. Several factors can contribute to the development of cardiovascular disease (CVD). Unhealthy diet, physical inactivity, tobacco and alcohol use are identified as the major risk factors of heart disease and stroke.
Studies have shown that avoiding tobacco use, reducing salt intake, eating more fruit and vegetables, regular physical activity and limiting alcohol consumption can reduce the risk of cardiovascular disease. Health experts have been encouraging people to adopt and sustain healthy behaviours to reduce their risk of cardiovascular disease. It is also crucial to identify those at highest risk of CVDs so that they receive appropriate treatment, which can prevent premature deaths.