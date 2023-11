Silk Or Satin Pillowcases: Sweet Dreams For Your Hair

Silk or Satin Pillowcases: Sweet Dreams for Your Hair Switching to silk or satin pillowcases might seem like a luxurious choice, but it can make a significant difference for your long hair. Unlike cotton, these materials cause less friction, reducing tangles and breakage. Additionally, they help retain the natural oils in your hair, keeping it moisturized.