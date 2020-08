1 / 6

There are many potential causes of tight hips, but often it results from sitting for several hours a day. When you sit for long hours, your hip muscles remain in a shortened position for a very long time, which eventually make them very tight. Not just tight hips can make you feel uncomfortable, they can also limit your range of motion during workout. Tightness in the hips can make it harder to squat or lunge deeper or take a larger stride while running. When you have tight hip flexors, your glutes may become less active. In order to compensate this weakness, other muscles (like those in the low back), will work harder than they can handle, which can increase your risk of injury.Yoga is considered to be a great option to get rid of hip tightness. Below are a few yoga poses that can stretch your hips as well as strengthen your hamstrings and gluteal muscles.