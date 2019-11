1 / 6

A person’s energy level fluctuates throughtout the day, even at work when he/she least wants it to. Since it is not possible to take a nap every time you feel tired at work, there are other things that you can try instead. With increasing work load and less sleep time, it is easy to feel tired and dissatified. Energy boosters like Red Bull and coffee may provide a temporary surge but these come with their own side-effects. Coffee soon becomes an addiction and starts harming the body. Whether you work part time or full time, day shift or night shift, fatigue can disturb your performance and make work boring. Here are some natural methods to boost your energy.