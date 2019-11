1 / 6

Your heel can turn from silky soft to rougher than an old cloth in just one day. This is how quickly your heels crack due to dryness. Apart from being hideous and a source of physical embarrassment, cracked heels can also cause pain, bleeding and discomfort while walking. Considered to be one of the most common foot problems, this is a sign that you are not paying attention to your body. There are no oil glands present in the heels, which makes both children and adults suspectable to dryness. This dryness causes cracks in the skin. Medical conditions such as eczema, athlete’s foot, diabetes, thyroid, and psoriasis have been linked with increasing the dryness in heels. Lack of care (moisturisation) and pollution can also lead to dry cracked feet. But the good news is that there are wonderful home remedies available that can treat and prevent cracked heels.