  • ENG

Select Language

Silent Winter Heart Attack Prevention Tips: 5 Lifestyle Modifications To Keep Your Heart Safe

Are you too worried about winter heart attacks? Scroll down to know how silently it can affect your heart, and what lifestyle changes you must incorporate in your daily routine to keep the heart safe.

Written by Satata Karmakar | Updated : December 5, 2023 8:41 AM IST

What Are Silent Heart Attacks?

What is a silent heart attack? This question may have crossed your mind when you read the headline, isn't it? Let's understand the terminology from the medical perspective and know how dangerous it can get when you ignore the signs of it which may start appearing from a month ago. To begin with, silent heart attacks also known as a 'silent killer', pose the same risk as conventional heart attacks. However, unlike conventional heart attacks, these types of heart attacks don't come with visible signs and symptoms. The worst part about this type of heart collapse is that due to the lack of signs, one may think that their heart is healthy, and relentlessly doing what it is best at doing, but there is a hidden danger that could strike at any time - a silent heart attack.

Silent Winter Heart Attacks: How To Recognise Them?

Winter months not only make your skin tired and rough, but these chilly wintery months can also pose serious threats to your heart, and one of these health challenges is a heart attack. But, wait, you must be aware of conventional heart attacks, but did you know that there is one serious type of this condition that can silently hit you and can also turn fatal? We are talking about silent heart attacks. Although, extremely difficult to track the onset of this condition, silent heart attacks can be managed with the help of lifestyle alterations. Yes, you read that right! How you plan your lifestyle and the things that you do in your daily life can decide the fate of your heart. Let's decode how you can prevent a silent heart attack with lifestyle modifications. Also Read - Silent Winter Heart Attack Prevention Tips: 5 Lifestyle Modifications To Keep Your Heart Safe

Manage Your Cholesterol Levels

It is important to take care of your cholesterol levels if you want to keep your heart healthy and happy. The fate of your heart is decided by the levels of LDL cholesterol levels in your blood. How? The connection between the two is simple - The presence of excess cholesterol in the blood, specifically low-density lipoprotein (LDL) or ‘bad’ cholesterol can lead to plaque buildup within arteries, restricting blood flow and heightening the risk of silent heart attacks.

Manage Your Blood Pressure Levels

High blood pressure, also known as hypertension is another contributing health condition to poor heart health, which can also lead to heart attacks during the winter. You may ask what is the connection between the heart health and hypertension. Well, high blood pressure can put a lot of strain on the heart, arteries, and other vital organs, which may contribute to an increase in the body's susceptibility to silent heart attacks. It exerts undue pressure on the cardiovascular system and may lead to compromised heart health over time. Also Read - Harnessing The Power Of Empathy: Science Explores How It Can Reshape Our World

Manage Your Weight

One of the biggest contributors to poor heart health is your weight. As per studies, an obese is 4 times more prone to suffer a heart attack than a person with the correct amount of body fat. How is obesity related to the onset of this fatal health condition? Excess body weight and fat percentage can cause undue stress on the heart, which can invite tons of chronic health complications, including silent heart attacks. Obesity can fuel the progression of heart-related issues by contributing to conditions such as high blood pressure and cholesterol imbalances.

Avoid Smoking

Smoking can wreak havoc inside your heart, making it prone to suffer chronic health conditions such as heart attacks. Yes, you read that right! One of the most common side effects of smoking is not just that it damages your lungs, but can also ruin your heart health. Smoking uncontrollably during the winter can thus harm your heart health, forcing it to collapse. What is the connection? The toxic substances present in tobacco can damage the blood vessels, increasing the chances of plaque formation, and speeding up the development of conditions that pave the way for silent heart attacks. Also Read - 9 Mediterranean Diet Foods That Will Tantalize Your Taste Buds

Keep Your Alcohol Intake Under Control

Another biggest enemy for your heart health is alcohol. Yes, alcohol can increase your chances of suffering a heart attack and you must restrain yourself from consuming too much alcohol during the winter holiday season if you are already dealing with the other risk factors of silent heart attacks that are mentioned above. Always, remember the heart-health mantra - Taking care of your heart is about making healthy choices every day. Adopt a heart-healthy lifestyle and include a balanced diet. Make sure to add some sort of physical activity to your lifestyle and keep stress at bay.