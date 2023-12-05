Silent Winter Heart Attacks: How To Recognise Them?

Winter months not only make your skin tired and rough, but these chilly wintery months can also pose serious threats to your heart, and one of these health challenges is a heart attack. But, wait, you must be aware of conventional heart attacks, but did you know that there is one serious type of this condition that can silently hit you and can also turn fatal? We are talking about silent heart attacks. Although, extremely difficult to track the onset of this condition, silent heart attacks can be managed with the help of lifestyle alterations. Yes, you read that right! How you plan your lifestyle and the things that you do in your daily life can decide the fate of your heart. Let's decode how you can prevent a silent heart attack with lifestyle modifications. Also Read - Silent Winter Heart Attack Prevention Tips: 5 Lifestyle Modifications To Keep Your Heart Safe