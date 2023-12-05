Silent Winter Heart Attack Prevention Tips: 5 Lifestyle Modifications To Keep Your Heart Safe

What Are Silent Heart Attacks?
What is a silent heart attack? This question may have crossed your mind when you read the headline, isn't it? Let's understand the terminology from the medical perspective and know how dangerous it can get when you ignore the signs of it which may start appearing from a month ago. To begin with, silent heart attacks also known as a 'silent killer', pose the same risk as conventional heart attacks. However, unlike conventional heart attacks, these types of heart attacks don't come with visible signs and symptoms. The worst part about this type of heart collapse is that due to the lack of signs, one may think that their heart is healthy, and relentlessly doing what it is best at doing, but there is a hidden danger that could strike at any time - a silent heart attack.