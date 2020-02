1 / 6

Bipolar disorder is also known as the manic-depressive illness because it can cause dramatic shifts in mood and energy. This brain disorder causes can make you feel extremely happy to very low in mood shifts. If you have this condition, you may feel like you are the luckiest and richest person on earth when you are on the manic trip. Then suddenly, you may feel that there is no one worse off than you during your depressive trip. It can be controlled with proper medication. But because of fear of social stigma, people usually don’t go to a psychiatrist for treatment. This is sad because with treatment, you can live a normal and happy life. Sometimes, people who are not aware may also not be able to recognize the signs of this condition. This is because the signs are sometimes very subtle. Let us see what they are.