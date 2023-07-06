Sign In
Side Effects Of Mango: This Happens When You Eat Mangoes In Excess

There are numerous health benefits of eating mangoes. But eating too many mangoes at a time can do more harm than good.

Written by Longjam Dineshwori | Updated : July 6, 2023 10:24 PM IST

Mangoes are the “king of fruits”, and we could not agree more. Not only this fruit is delicious but offers numerous health benefits. Mangoes are loaded with essential nutrients such as fibre, vitamins, minerals and antioxidants. Research has shown that mangoes have antioxidant, anti-diabetic, anti-inflammatory and anti-ageing properties. Also, it is believed that eating mangoes protects against certain types of cancers. For example, a study indicated that polyphenols like gallic acid, galloyl glycosides and gallotannins in mangoes may help in managing breast cancer. Studies also suggest that consumption of mango may help in managing ulcerative colitis, a chronic inflammatory condition affecting the colon and rectum. Here the credit also goes to polyphenols. But some people may experience adverse reactions to certain mango species. Also, consuming mangoes in excess can do more harm than good.

Beware Of The Side Effects Of Eating Mango

Consumption of certain mango species may cause throat pain or allergy (stomach pain, sneezing and runny nose) in some people. Also, avoid eating too many mangoes at a time as it can lead to gastrointestinal problems such as stomach pain, indigestion and diarrhoea. If you experience any adverse reactions after eating mango, immediately contact a doctor.

How To Enjoy Mangoes Without The Side Effects

Experts advise eating mango in moderate amounts to enjoy its benefits. It is advisable to soak mangoes in water for about an hour before consumption as this will increase the absorption of vitamins and minerals present in the fruit. Do not eat mangoes along with meals, as it may result in blood glucose spike and increase weight gain.

Mangoes Are Good For Your Eyes

Mango is rich in carotene and antioxidants like lutein, zeaxanthin and Vitamin A, which may help in vision. A small number of studies have also suggested the potential use of mangoes for managing macular degeneration.