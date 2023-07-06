How To Enjoy Mangoes Without The Side Effects

Mangoes
Mangoes are the “king of fruits”, and we could not agree more. Not only this fruit is delicious but offers numerous health benefits. Mangoes are loaded with essential nutrients such as fibre, vitamins, minerals and antioxidants. Research has shown that mangoes have antioxidant, anti-diabetic, anti-inflammatory and anti-ageing properties. Also, it is believed that eating mangoes protects against certain types of cancers. For example, a study indicated that polyphenols like gallic acid, galloyl glycosides and gallotannins in mangoes may help in managing breast cancer. Studies also suggest that consumption of mango may help in managing ulcerative colitis, a chronic inflammatory condition affecting the colon and rectum. Here the credit also goes to polyphenols. But some people may experience adverse reactions to certain mango species. Also, consuming mangoes in excess can do more harm than good.