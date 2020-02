1 / 9

Our Indian society and films have come a long way since homosexuality used to be wrongly termed as a disease. Homosexuality isn't a disease. It's a choice. Before our Supreme Court scrapped the section 377, mainstream movies used to portray gay characters inaccurately, mostly making fun of them. But things have changed significantly now and for good. It’s great to see films dealing with homosexuality responsibly and sensitively. The most recent example of such an Indian cinema is Ayushmann Khurrana’s Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan. This movie has broken stereotypes as Bollywood’s first gay romantic-comedy through its sensitive portrayal of homosexuality. Here’s a list of other Indian movies which looked at homosexuality with the right approach.