Can Protect Skin From Sun Damage









You can apply shea butter in the sun as well as it also protects your skin from sun damage. It contains SPF of 3 or 4. Apply it with your current sunscreen. It can also help heal sunburns. Moreover, shea butter has no allergic reactions. It is prefect for people with sensitive skin.