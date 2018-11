1 / 10

Every couple knows that post-marriage, sex hits a wall. It becomes predictable, boring and takes the fun out of the act completely. Well, even though that’s a fact, a little effort can definitely rekindle lost romance. If your man is too tired to make a move, girl wake up to woman power and take the lead. There is so much you can do to set the mood and leave your man begging for more. Here is how...