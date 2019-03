1 / 5

Heart-related problems are the one of the leading reasons behind deaths across the globe. What you eat, your lifestyle and even your sleeping pattern can put you more at risk of developing a heart problem. However, you may experience a heart attack when the blood flow inside your body gets affected due to clogged arteries. Arteries carries oxygen-rich blood throughout your body and when the build-up of plaque occurs on the inner walls of your arteries, it reduces the blood flow and, in some cases, even blocks it completely. Clogged arteries increase the danger of a stroke, heart attack and even death. Here, we share with you some silent signs of clogged arteries.