1 / 5

If you are bored of usual sex routine, try giving sexual massage to your partner. It is a wonderful and creative way to connect and explore pleasure with your lover. Erotic massage awakens the senses. Considered as a wonderful prelude to orgasmic sex, sexual massage will work great for your relationship. Prepare a warm, quiet, and comfortable place. Light some candles and put on some relaxing, romantic music. Now, have some essential oils ready and gently massage your partner. Here, we tell you about few essential oils that have libido increasing properties.