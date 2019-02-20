1 / 5

Sex is a part of your healthy life. And, any problem related to your sex life, small or big, can affect your mental and emotional health. People experience various emotions while having sex including excitement, a sense of longing, and love. Sex is a hormone-driven bodily function designed to perpetuate the species. If you are not satisfied with your sex life, there can be end number of reasons behind it including, low libido, female sexual dysfunction and erectile dysfunction. To improve your sex life, you need to go through some lifestyle changes like quitting smoking, doing exercise, reduce stress, limit alcohol and caffeine consumption, and having a healthy diet. Let us know about these changes in a bit detail.