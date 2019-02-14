1 / 4

In today’s day and age when everything from groceries to clothes are available on your mobile device, did you know you can also use your smartphones to enhance your sexual health? Sexual health is an issue which is still taboo in most parts of India and you may feel embarrassed talking about health issues related to sex even with your doctor. However, much like other health ailments, sexual health also requires proper understanding and treatment. Though there is information available about various sexual health issues, majority of the people still dread to be in a situation where their pharmacy cashier knows about the type of protection you opt for while having sex. Here, we list out a few apps that can help you to boost your sexual health knowledge. These apps are available on both Android and iOS.