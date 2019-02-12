1 / 10

With Valentine’s Day around the corner, everyone is in the mood for romance. Why not turn up the temperature in your bedroom on this ‘big day of love?’ Food can be one of the best sex life buddies you can have. Certain foods can spice up your time between the sheets in ways you never imagined. According to a study conducted by University of Guelph researchers, adding aphrodisiac foods like ginseng and saffron to your meals can add a zing to your life on bed. They naturally improve your sexual instinct, desires and increase both your performance and pleasure. Aphrodisiac foods are great sources of medicinal aid for individuals with low libido, sexual dysfunction, compulsive behavior, and orgasmic disorder. An added glow to your skin, improved blood circulation, enhanced feeling of happiness, and high energy levels are the fringe benefits of these tasty plate pals. Here are aphrodisiacs that you must try in the season of love.