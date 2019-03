1 / 5

Chlamydia can be caused due to bacteria known as Chlamydia trachomatis. It can spread easily through contact, oral, vaginal and anal sex. Furthermore, it takes a toll on your reproductive system and can cause permanent damage. This will make it difficult for women to conceive. Women may show symptoms like burning sensations while urinating, bleeding after intercourse, vaginal discharge and abdominal pain. While, men may experience cloudy discharge from the tip of their penis, rectal pain, burning and itching down there and swelling around testicles. So just visit your doctor who will help you out with appropriate medications. Also, you can opt for these natural solutions.