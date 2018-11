1 / 11

We all like to prepare before our wild moments. A little care and planning doesn’t hurt, right? But if you are going overboard with your romantic endeavours, putting your prime organ — the vagina —through trials and tribulations to impress your partner, let us remind you, you might end up retired hurt even before the game begins. So to be sure that your efforts results in a memorable romp in bed, never do these things to your vagina before having sex.