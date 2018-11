1 / 8

Okay, girl, you know the basics of after play, right? The cuddling, kissing, love talk to make your bond better. While that is all fine to do, you should also know how to give your vagina the much needed TLC after the wild romp. And why not, your vagina needs attention to recover, rejuvenate and get you prepared for the next act too. So, here is all you need to do to keep it healthy and happy right after having sex.