2 / 6

Pain during sex: Yes, it hurts when you resume it after a while. Your sexual desire, even if it is at its peak, will not make the union smooth. The vagina is a muscle, which when kept agile with regular actions remains flexible. But when you stop using those muscles tend to stiffen up a bit, just like your calf muscles when you don’t exercise them. This calls for a little discomfort in terms of pain.