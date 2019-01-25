1 / 5

Every couple at some point faces issues with sexual compatibility and if you are facing a problem related to sex and you tend to stay quiet about it, rather than try and seek help for the same, you should go and see a sex therapist. When you face issues channelizing your carnal desires, you need a qualified professional to help you overcome those issues. However, lack of awareness and knowledge makes it hard for you to reach out to a consultant who can guide you through. There can be a psychological problem where you experience intense sexual urges or fantasies which include unusual activities or situations or sometimes even when everything seems fine, you may still not able to have an intercourse which is an indication that you should see a sex therapist soon. Here are several points that tells you when you need to pay a visit to a sex therapist.