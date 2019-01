1 / 6

There are many problems that can affect your sexual health. However, issues related to sexual health generally produce from chronic health problems that requires treatment. If you’re facing any libido problems, you need to mark out which problem is haunting your health. Health issues that stay for a longer duration can affect your sex life. Chronic diseases such as insomnia, where you’re not getting sufficient amount of sleep which makes you irritated. Also, obesity or overweight plays a major role in your sex life. Studies have shown that people who are overweight tend to feel embarrassed in the bedroom. Moreover, here are a few health issues that can affect your sex life in one way or another.