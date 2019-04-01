1 / 5

Testosterone, which is the male sex hormone, that is not only accountable for improving sex drive and your performance in bed, but also other things like bone density. Owing to ageing and other physiological changes, one may experience a dip in testosterone level and this may disrupt one's sex life. Men, watch out for these red flags and deal with it on time. Do you know that testosterone is also responsible for one's sperm production? There will be more sperm production if one's testes tend o produce more testosterone. While low semen quantity can also be one of the reasons. Low semen would mean low sperm movement during ejaculation. So, in case you notice that the consistency of your semen is going down after every performance, then you must blame your hormones. Here are few other reasons too.