When you start your romp after a c-section there are a lot of precautions you have to take to avoid pressure on your abdomen. Yes, even after the customary three months that you stayed off sex for your scar to heal, you may feel a little discomfort when you do it. So, when you start, go slow. A wild encounter can wait. Start with passionate lovemaking to reignite intimacy. Remember, sex after pregnancy is like starting anew again, so some positions might be trouble. It is best to avoid them. If you are wondering which ones, here goes the list: