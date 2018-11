1 / 6

Of course, it is never the same to sizzle between the sheets post pregnancy. Everything changes, your equation with your partner, your body, your hormones, your mood and your drive. But that doesn’t mean you don’t want sex. Your body might crave for it in a different way and the reasons for getting intimate would be different. If you are wondering how having sex post-pregnancy changes, read to know what couples look for in sex after becoming parents.