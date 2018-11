1 / 7

Sex in the bed every single time is going to get boring. You definitely need to take the act out of the confines of the bedroom to liven up the mood and get the rust out of your sex life. Of course, there are a lot of places where you can go and have sex in your house, but the most alluring of all is the bathroom. This place has a kind of secrecy, privacy and warmth like no other, and it is is perfect either for a quickie or a romp. However, when in the bathroom you definitely need to keep these things in mind to avoid an accident or fall. You definitely don't want to you or your partner with broken bones.