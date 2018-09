1 / 5

We all have seen our fair share of relationships till date. While we are awesome on some days, things seem to be falling apart the other. And we all wish that the former stays forever. But sadly, they don’t. And to make amends during the time you are fighting, you don’t have to constantly shower your love with chocolates, flowers, and love songs. Well, they do count for sure! But there are some lot more simpler ways to love more and fight less. We’ve got the list for you…