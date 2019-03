1 / 5

Love generally seems to be all steamed up during its starting days or years. However, once your love life reaches a plateau, everything becomes a bit dull. The sheets you used to hit everyday seems to be just a sheet to relax after a tiring day. The bedroom which was once your sex haven has now become a room to be in. Monotony can potentially kill any relationship. Don’t let it set in and put an end to your bedroom romp. Luckily, there are ways to still spice things up and get that passion back in your sex life with innovative and naughty ideas. Read on to know about them.