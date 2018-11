1 / 6

There might be times when you are left wondering, ‘Is it sex or love?’ If his touches and caresses were for keeps or expressions of lust. Well, the answer lies in the actions he does once the adrenaline rush cools down. That’s why they say love reflects in small, thoughtful gestures. Well, don’t fall for the customary afterplay techniques – cuddling, hugging, kissing. If you are a prey this could be a part of his game. But if he does any of these probably he is for keeps.