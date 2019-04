1 / 5

Menopause is a natural ageing process and it is a term used to mark the end of your menstrual cycle. It can be diagnosed if you don’t get your period for 12 months, this happens once you cross the age of 50. However, several studies suggest that in India a woman experience menopause at the age of 42. During menopause, you will experience symptoms such as hot flashes, hormonal imbalance, low libido and inadequate sleep among others. You can’t avoid menopause, but you can manage these symptoms by opting for a keto-alkaline diet. Here, we tell you how a keto diet can help you tackle such symptoms associated with menopause.