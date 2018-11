1 / 11

So you want a romp and he is just not able to ignite the spark after a tiring day? Don’t worry, indulge in some foreplay and before you know it, he will get his wild side out. Okay, all foreplay moves are now clichéd? Why not try teasing him by just caressing his back and chest? Yes, they are the most sensitive area of a man. Wondering how to go about it? Try these techniques: