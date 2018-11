1 / 6

Long awaited date nights should not go dry, both in terms of what's in your glass and how cozy you can be with your partner in bed. Romance is something that needs to be savoured and sex being an integral part of it, needs clear attention on what you sip in just before getting intimate with the significant other. Here is a list of drinks that can both turn on and turn off your libido. Read this before you plan your next date.