Everyone desires to have fun between the sheets. And, with low or no sex drive, it becomes a bit difficult to have that fun. According to various research, eating specific foods containing vitamins and minerals can improve your sex life. Notably, plant-based diets give a natural scent to your body and attracts your partner to you. Moreover, these foods increase the blood flow in your penis and boost your stamina. In women, they increase multiple orgasm and natural lubrication. Foods containing vitamins, magnesium, zinc, and iron can increase orgasms in both females and males by getting their bodies ready, releasing histamines and increasing the blood flow to the sex organs.