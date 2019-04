1 / 5

Erectile dysfunction can create a havoc in your sex life. It could be the reason why you are afraid or embarrassed to get into the act with your partner. It is a condition where a male reproductive organ fail to sustain erection. This condition often leads to reduced sexual desire. However, you can stay a step ahead to counter this condition by understanding about the health conditions that may lead to erectile dysfunction. Here, there are a few health ailments that can cause erection problem.