What if an expert tells you to skip your cardio in the morning and have a rocking round of early morning sex to stay fit? Sounds amazing, isn’t it. It is a fact. Three rounds of morning sex a day can amp up your heart’s health, according to a research conducted by Queen’s University in Belfast. Feeling great? Wait, that’s not the end of it. Early morning sex has a wide range of health benefits. Stay tuned and know about them.