Do you know that your sexual habits can damage your liver? Yes, that’s true! Your liver serves many purposes including blood cleansing, keeping stomach healthy, and storing all the energy you require for everyday work. However, your reckless sexual habits can impair these functions and can lead to hepatitis C. Hepatitis C is a contagious infection caused by a virus that attacks the liver causes inflammation. If left untreated, you may experience horrible liver diseases like cancer and cirrhosis. Notably, hepatitis C virus can spread through sexual contacts particularly if rough sexual activities are involved. Therefore, here we tell you about 4 safe sexual habits you must adhere to.