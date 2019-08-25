1 / 5

Many people complaints of not having enough of sexual desire, which impacts their sexual life. But, have you heard of someone who has hypersexuality disorder? Yes, just like the former one, sexual addiction is also a problem and it does exist. Also known as compulsive sexual behaviour, hypersexuality is basically an uncontrollable urge to have sexual intercourse. This health issue can potentially affect a person’s job, relationship, and other aspects of life. A person with this problem finds himself doing excessively doing masturbation, phone sex, having multiple sexual partners, watching porn or/and paying for sex. If you experience recurrent sexual fantasies, an uncontrollable urge to involve in sexual activity, a feeling of release of tension post sex followed with guilt, you are probably suffering from sexual addiction and needs help. Though the exact causes of compulsive sexual behaviour are yet unknown, doctors believe high levels of certain hormones, some changes in brain pathway etc. may contribute to it. There are various complications linked to sexual addiction. Read on to know about them.